Avoiding Lawsuit, AOC Forced to Apologize to Pro-Israel, Jewish Politician

Even a fool, if he keeps silent, is deemed wise; Intelligent, if he seals his lips Proverbs 17:28 (The Israel Bible™)

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apologized for blocking a former New York assemblyman from her Twitter account after blasting her for comparing detention centers on the US-Mexico border to concentration camps in Nazi Germany reports TOI.

AOC said that she reconsidered her decision, as a part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit that was filed by Dov Hikind earlier this year.

“Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

Hikind, said he was blocked from AOC’s on Twitter, an account that boasts 5.7 million followers.

Hikind seemed to be satisfied with the Ocasio-Cortez’s apology saying: “I couldn’t ask for much more at this point,”.

He also added that he hoped it would be the start of a dialogue between the two New York political leaders.

Hikind’s lawsuit was initially filed on First Amendment grounds following a federal appeals panel who claimed that US President Donald Trump wasn’t allowed to block people on Twitter who criticized him on the platform.

That panel’s statement claimed that most of Trump’s comments on his Twitter account were official that by blocking users that are critical of him, he was censoring them therefore violating their First Amendment right to free speech.

This past Summer, Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365 interviewed Hikind regarding the lawsuit.