Ascending the Temple Mount on the Anniversary of the Pilgrimage of Maimonides

On the 6th day of the Hebrew month of Cheshvan, 854 years ago, the great Jewish sage, Maimonides, (Rambam), at great peril to his life, ascended the Temple Mount and prayed at the place of the Holy Temple. His Temple Mount prayer was the climax of a journey fraught with danger that Maimoinides took by sea from Morocco to the land of Israel during the time of Crusader rule. Rambam was so moved by his ascent and prayer on the Temple Mount he instructed his children and his children’s children to mark the day with a festive meal to the end of time.