Hamas Leader Threatens to Rain Rockets on Tel Aviv ‘for 6 months’

Leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar warned Israel on Monday that the terrorist organization could turn its cities into “ghost towns” and has enough rockets to fire on Tel Aviv “for six months in a row,” Ynet reported.

“We have heard the threats Israeli leaders made towards us, but we will still make them curse the day they were born,” said Sinwar.

“Various intelligence agencies are trying to undermine the stability in the Gaza Strip,” he said, adding that Hamas has “many secret tools to counter the attempts made by Israeli intelligence to infiltrate Gaza.”

Sinwar also said, according to the report, that if Israel launches a ground operation in Gaza it faces “hundreds of thousands” of traps and “hundreds of kilometers” of attack tunnels at Hamas’s disposal.

The Hamas warning comes after Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday after Palestinian terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel from the coastal enclave. The IDF said it had targeted the Hamas sites after Palestinian terrorist groups fired 10 rockets into Israel on Friday night.