21.2% of Israelis Live Below the Poverty Line and What You Can do to Help

According to recent statistics, 1,780,500 Israelis – including 466,400 families and 814,800 children – are currently living below the poverty line. This data was recorded in the annual report published by Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute) back in December. The stats are based on information obtained by the Central Bureau of Statistics for 2017, the most recent year for which the data is available. The 2018 report will be released in December however speculators aren’t predicting any dramatic change.

And although the overall poverty rate increased from 18.5% in 2016, the percentage of actual families who live in poverty dropped from 28.8% in 2016 to 28.4% in 2017.

The percentage of children who live in poverty dipped from 31% in 2016 to 29.6% in 2017. But for the elderly, the rate increased from 20.8% in 2016 to 21.8% in 2017. Meanwhile poverty for new immigrants (who made aliyah since 1990) climbed from 17.0% in 2016 to 18.4% in 2017.

Everything combined, this means that Israel has the highest rate of poverty in the the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

No matter how you look at it, these figures are disturbing. This begs the question – How could it be that a nation who is still dusting off the ashes of the Holocaust is seeing over 20% of its citizens going to bed hungry?

