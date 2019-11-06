Jewish and Christian Archaeologist Team Venture to Jordan Valley in Search of Temple

same a period, which is a more less what we expected” explained Hawkins.

“But this give brings us and it’s proved also the site was an iron age sight. We have a very similar wall designed to what’s at Khirbet Caiafa. The walls look very similar just sites like in Beer Sheva stratum 2 and Arad other forts sites out on the fringes of the kingdom had temples. So it’s possible Caiafa does not have a temple” he added.

Describing their findings, Dr Hawkins appears to be anticipating a different kind of find noting that: “It has a cultic area. This is in the later period during the temple period so we might expect to find the temple here like like they did at (the southern cities of) Arad or Beer Sheva.”