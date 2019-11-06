Bennett: Looks Like We’re Going to Elections…Again

Let not this Book of the Teaching cease from your lips, but recite it day and night, so that you may observe faithfully all that is written in it. Only then will you prosper in your undertakings and only then will you be successful. Joshua 1:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Former Education Minister and current MK Naftali Bennett (New Right) launched his very own podcast this morning called Gova Eynayim (eye level). During his podcast, Bennett said that he is not optimistic regarding the chances of forming a government and that “in my estimation, we are going to a third round of elections.”

Bennett also called the power that the Arabs have as potential coalition partners with Gantz a “Game changer”. The ex special forces commander and hi-tech entrepreneur also addressed an initiative by MK Aryeh Deri (Shas) regarding his proposal to have a round of elections whereby Israeli citizens vote directly for the prime minister – Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz as opposed to the current system whereby people vote for a party instead of the Prime Minister itself. Bennett said that he doesn’t disqualify the idea.

The last Israeli elections ended in a stalemate whereby Netanyahu’s ambitions to form a government were stymied by Yisrael Beitenu (Israel is our home) head and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. Liberman still wishes to form a unity government between Netanyahu and Gantz keeping the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) party out of the coalition. Without Liberman, Netanyahu is unable to form a right-wing coalition as he hopes to.

President Reuven Rivlin has said that he will not grant Netanyahu an extension to form a government which would send Israel into a third round of elections.

After entering the Knesset, Bennett split from the Jewish Home party who he ran with on a joint ticket in Israel’s September elections.