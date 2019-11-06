“Raise a shout together, O ruins of Yerushalayim! For Hashem will comfort His people, Will redeem Yerushalayim.” ISAIAH 52:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem has many titles in the Bible, one of which is go-ayl (גואל), ‘redeemer.’ In Isaiah 49:7, He is referred to as the “Redeemer of Israel,” and here He will “redeem Yerushalayim.” The same word is used in the Bible in another context. Sefer Vayikra (25:25) states “his nearest redeemer shall come,” referring to someone so deeply in debt that he is forced to sell his property until his closest relative comes to his aid. The go-ayl in this context is the person’s closest relative. By referring to Hashem as the Redeemer of Israel, the prophet is expressing the idea that He is closer to them than any of their other close relations.