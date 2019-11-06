“Hashem made the expanse, and it separated the water which was below the expanse from the water which was above the expanse. And it was so.” GENESIS 1:7 (The Israel Bible™)

In Jewish tradition, the Bible is often compared to water. Just as water promotes physical growth in the agricultural world, so too does studying the Bible promote spiritual growth and development. The Land of Israel serves as the perfect backdrop for demonstrating the significance and necessity of water. Rain, especially in desert lands such as Israel, has the ability to transform desolate deserts into flourishing, lush land. Similarly, studying the Bible can fill voids in the hearts and souls of anyone who allows themselves to be inspired by the word of God.