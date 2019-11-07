Nationalist Rabbis: We No Longer Have Faith in Israel’s Judges

In the days when the chieftains ruled, there was a famine in the land; and a man of Beit Lechem in Yehuda, with his wife and two sons, went to reside in the country of Moab. Ruth 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

In light of the barrage of Netanyahu investigation leaks that have made their way to Israel’s media, leading religious Zionist rabbis, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Eli Sadan and Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu all united and penned a letter to Israel’s the Supreme Court president, Esther Hayim, Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit, Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan and Justice Minister Amir Ohana compelling them to repair the public distrust in Israel’s court system reports 0404.

In their letter, the rabbis noted that the barrage of leaks from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s files to the press has convinced people that there is no attempt to pursue justice, but that there is an ongoing campaign of political persecution against the prime minister.

The letter states: “We view the press leaks with great pain as well as mishaps regarding the conduct of these bodies that you are responsible for. We are extremely concerned about the growing loss of the public’s confidence in the justice and enforcement system. The investigation of the Prime Minister is obviously legitimate but provided that it is discreet and appropriate. To preserve the dignity of Israel and the dignity of an incumbent prime minister who, while not convicted in court, is still considered to be an innocent man.

We have been educating our students for years to place their trust in the state and its institutions of government. However, what they have been experiencing lately, and especially the inappropriate collusion between investigators and the media, create a dire sense that there is no pursuit of justice, but that persecution of political character is destroying all of the honest and respectful nationalistic education we have provided” the statement read.

“We urge you not to wait even one day, but to work diligently to fix what is needed, so that the dignity of the state, the honor of a prime minister and the trust in the systems responsible for the law are put in place” the letter concluded.