Major Israeli Kabbah Expert: Israeli Prime Minister’s Assassination was False Flag

Reaching with his left hand, Ehud drew the dagger from his right side and drove it into [Eglon’s] belly. Judges 3:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Following a controversial statement from professor Mordechai Kedar who claimed that former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin’s 1994 assassination was an inside job, a major Israeli Kabbalist, Netanel HaCohen, weighed in on the matter on Monday.

Hacohen opened the Zohar (book of Kaballah) and announced on his weekly radio broadcast that: “Yigal Amir did not kill anyone and not Rabin. That is according to the word of the holy Zohar (book of Kaballah). And the day will come when the truth about this comes out, even if it happens in another 50 years.”

I will let you in on a secret: If you remember a nice man whose name was (Shimon) Peres, I will tell you one thing and don’t ask me about it again – Peres took many secrets to his grave. Secrets that no one even knew about. And I said, someone, a person who in the past that was in the government made all these backdoor deals with a specific group of people in Israel. This is how, to our dismay, a Prime Minister of Israel, Yitzchak Rabin was killed.

This week was the 24th anniversary of the murder of Yitzchak Rabin. His assassination was a watershed moment in Israel’s history whereby Israel’s left, until this day, blames right-wing “incitement” for his assassination. The event is often used as a political tool by left wing politicians to silence criticism while warning that it was the same criticism that led to Rabin’s death. Rabin is considered by many to be a left-wing politician since he signed onto the Oslo accords despite the fact that he was diametrically opposed to a two-state proposal and dividing Jerusalem. He did however take part in the shooting of Holocaust survivors looking to import weapons into Israel on the Altalena ship.