Fun Activities for Sick Kids in Israel’s Hospitals? Yes. Here’s How You Can Make it Happen

Hashem will sustain him on his sickbed; You shall wholly transform his bed of suffering. (Psalm 41:4)

During the summer months most kids go to summer camp. But regrettably, unfortunate kids who have been stricken with cancer, don’t get to enjoy these luxuries. That’s because many of them are bed-bound or under observation inside the hospitals that they are stuck in.

But that has all changed thanks to a holy organization called ‘Colel Chabad’. That’s because, on the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, Colel Chabad’s staff and volunteers visit these sick children bringing along clowns, musicians, candies, cakes, dancing, skits and of course, toys – all brands, spanking new!… What more can a kid ask for?

Not just during Summer

Like in America, Israeli kids also get winter vacation from school during the holiday of Chanukah, Bringing these sick kids the fun and entertainment that their healthy friends get to enjoy on that holiday is especially significant. That’s because, among other things, Chanukah is called the ‘festival of lights’. But light doesn’t only mean the literal light emanating from the Menorah’s candles.

It also means the light that emits from a cancer patient’s face when he sees a full-blown circus on the edge of his hospital bed. Remember, like Christmas, Chanukah in Israel is winter vacation. Kids are off from school which means that all sorts of fun children’s events are happening throughout the country.

Sadly, for bedridden children, going to these circuses, fairs, and performances of all their favorite children’s artists just isn’t in the cards. But thanks to Colel Chabad, the fun is brought to them on all eight nights of Chanukah.

How you can help

Obviously, this good deed costs money. Organizing and paying for all of the artists isn’t free. So in order for Colel Chabad to carry out this holy mission, they need help. And if that help can come from you, all the better. In other words, if Colel Chabad’s deed warms your heart, now is the time to give.

A holy opportunity

Donate whatever you can to this amazing cause and bring the light of Chanukah to the faces of young cancer victims. This is an opportunity for you to help them take their minds off of the chemo they are about to undergo. They really don’t have much to smile about. But you can change all of that with a generous donation to Colel Chabad today.