Obituary for Michael J. Weisz z”l

Michael J. Weisz, 62 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was the devoted son of Josephine “Peppi” and the late George Weisz of Cleveland, Ohio. Born September 28, 1957, in Chicago, IL, and raised in Cleveland, Michael attended the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Yeshiva University (BA) and Capital Law School (JD). Michael married his high school sweetheart Chanita (Stavsky) in 1979 and raised four children together, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Leah (Sturm), Ariella (Eltes), and Mina (Stieglitz).

Michael was deeply committed to the Columbus Jewish community and served as a past president and chairman of the board of the Beth Jacob Congregation, the Columbus Torah Academy, the Columbus Community Kollel along with many other local Jewish organizations and causes. He was recently awarded one of the inaugural 18 difference makers by the Columbus Jewish News for his service to the community.

He practiced real estate and personal injury law in Central Ohio for more than 30 years and was the founder of Columbus-based realty management companies Smith Tandy and Haddon Communities.

Michael courageously battled pancreatic cancer for more than 7 years and gave hope and inspiration to countless friends and strangers about the power of God’s blessings. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to his medical caregivers, especially at Columbia Hospital in NY and the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University.

A memorial service took place on Wednesday at 4 pm at the Beth Jacob Congregation, followed by burial in his beloved homeland of Israel on Friday. The family will return to sit Shiva in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

Michael encouraged his son Rabbi Tuly Weisz to start Israel365 in 2012 and was a great supporter of its mission every day since then. Along with his wife Chanita, MIchael gave generous support to the publication of “The Israel Bible” and was proud that it helped so many learn about the deeper significance of Israel.

Donations can be made to the Michael Weisz Memorial Fund which will carry on his legacy long into the future.