“Olam chesed yiboneh – the world is built with kindness’” Psalms (89:3) was Avraham’s unique understanding of G-d’s great kindness that he gifted to humanity. G-d did not create the world for His own gain, but simply to bestow kindness on His creation. Avraham, the man of chesed – kindness – taught us that it is incumbent upon us, G-d’s children, to channel G-d’s loving kindness and make it manifest in our world.