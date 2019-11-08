Rabbi Yehudah Glick reenacted the attempt on his life that took place exactly five years ago, at the very place where he was shot 4 times, from point-blank by a Muslim opposed to his work for freedom of religion for all on the Temple Mount.
Rabbi Yehudah Glick Reenacts Miracle that Saved Him From Deadly Attack Exactly Five Years Ago
