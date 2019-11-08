Video Series for This Week’s Bible Portion “Bring Them Home Now”

“Hashem said to Avram, “Go forth from your native land and from your father’s house to the land that I will show you.” Genesis 12:1 (The Israel Bible™)

A remarkable new project, ” “Bring them Home-Aliyah Now”, created a series of videos featuring four of this generation’s most prominent Orthodox rabbis commenting on this week’s Torah portion, Lech Lecha (go for your own sake). The project was released to coincide with the portion in order to illustrate that the history of the Jewish people’s relationship with God begins with and focuses on the Land of Israel.

Rabbi Zev Leff is an American-born Haredi rabbi, educator, author, and speaker. After serving as Rav of the Young Israel of Greater Miami, Florida, for nine years, he and his family moved to Moshav Matityahu, Israel, in 1983, where he is the mora d’asra (rabbinic communal leader). He is a popular teacher for American Haredi students and adults in Israel.

Rabbi Dr. Avraham Twersky has been blessed to be a living vessel for Torah for 89 years, may he be blessed for many more. He is an American Hasidic rabbi, a scion of the Chernobyl Hasidic dynasty, and a psychiatrist specializing in substance abuse.

Rabbi Chayim Soloveichik is the Rav of Kehillat Ohr Shalom in Ramat Bet Shemesh, Israel and the Rabbinical Director and co-founder of Lem’aan Achai, a leading local community service and chesed organization in Bet Shemesh. He has been teaching students in Yeshiva Reishit Yerushalayim since making Aliyah and is also the Mashgiach Ruchani at Yeshivat Nefesh Hatalmid a vocational Yeshiva high school in Kiryat Gat.



Rabbi Danny Myers s a respected educator and role model whose sincerity, warmth and charisma is matched by his comprehensive, in-depth shiurim. A student of Yeshivat Har Etzion and Yeshiva Bnai Torah, Far Rockaway, NY, from which he received rabbinic ordination, he also earned a Masters in Education from Adelphi University. He is also Rebbe at Raishit of Beit Shemesh