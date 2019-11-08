Bloomberg Enters Presidential Race, Sanders Not the Only Jewish Option

“Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem‘s hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes.” Proverbs 21:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to run for president after announcing earlier this year that he would not run for the Democratic nomination.

The New York Times first reported the development on Thursday, as the billionaire is expected to file paperwork by the Friday deadline to run on the ballot in Alabama in 2020.

Bloomberg has expressed concern about the Democratic Party’s leftward slant, led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), two frontrunners in the primary.

His record as mayor, from 2002-13, included support for stop-and-frisk policing and his championing of charter schools, both antithetical to the current Democratic Party.