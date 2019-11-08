Israel One of Three Countries to Stand Against UN Resolution Blasting US Embargo on Cuba

“For thus Hashem has said to me: As a lion—a great beast— Growls over its prey And, when the shepherds gather In force against him, Is not dismayed by their cries Nor cowed by their noise.”Isaiah 31:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel, the United States and Brazil were the only three countries to vote against a U.N. General Assembly resolution on Thursday to condemn the U.S. embargo of Cuba for the 28th year.

The measure passed 187-3, with Ukraine and Colombia abstaining.

Last year, the tally was 189-2 with only Israel and the United States voting in opposition, with no abstentions.

UNGA resolutions are not legally binding nor enforceable.