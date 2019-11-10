“Honor Hashem with your wealth, With the best of all your income” PROVERBS 3:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Reisheet kol t’vuatecha (ראשית כל תבואתך), translated here as ‘the best of all your income,’ literally means ‘the first of your grain.’ Offering the first of our crops to God reminds us how much we owe Him. It is easy to forget how much Hashem has given us, as we get caught up in our own efforts towards success. God commands us to bring the first of our harvest each year to the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim (see Deuteronomy 26:2), to remind us that He is behind everything that happens to us, and the constant source of our success.