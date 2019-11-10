Nibiru Expert: Recent Plague of Asteroids, Earthquakes: “Celestial Shake and Bake” Before Messiah

“Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke.” Joel 3:3 (The Israel Bible™)

As more and more Earth-threatening asteroids are detected flying overhead, a wave of earthquakes raises fears that ‘the big one” threatening California is imminent. A Nibiru expert explains that both are symptoms of the end-of-days astronomical interplay that is predicted to precede the Messiah.

NASA recently announced that a huge asteroid will make a relatively close approach to earth in December, right after the week-long holiday of Hanukkah.

The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the watchdog organization tasked with warning NASA about extraterrestrial earth-threats, designated the asteroid 216258 (2006 WH1) as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA). The asteroid, one of the largest to approach the earth this year and is hurtling towards the earth at 26,843 miles per hour. CNEOS assured the residents of earth that the asteroid will miss the Earth by about 0.03904 astronomical units or roughly 3.6 million miles from the planet’s center. This “near miss” is scheduled to take place on December 20 at 11:17 am EDT.

But if NASA’s calculations are a tiny bit off, the results of an impact would be devastating. With an estimated diameter of 1,772 feet, 216258 (2006 WH1) is significantly taller than the Empire State Building, the asteroid would wipe out any city unfortunate enough to be in the impact zone. Even should the asteroid end up striking the ocean, the impact would generate towering tsunamis that would flood distant coastal areas.

At the moment, scientists have identified more than 20,000 near-earth objects (NEO) and around 40 new ones are being discovered every week. Of the known NEOs, around 5,000 of these are classed as “potentially hazardous.” CNEOS estimated that a cataclysmic collision between an asteroid and the earth that threatens the future of civilization occur on average once per 100,000 years. But the threat of unseen dangers lurking directly overhead is far more common than previously thought. Over 17,000 near-Earth asteroids remain undetected in our solar neighborhood.

Yuval Ovadia, whose videos on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, notes that despite assurances by NASA and other experts, large asteroids slip through the high-tech systems designed to detect them on a regular basis.

One such instance took place in 2013, resulting in a large sky burst over Chelyabinsk in the Ural region of Russia. The light from the meteor was brighter than the Sun, visible up to 62 miles away. Its explosion created panic among local residents, and about 1,500 people were injured seriously enough to seek medical treatment. Authorities were tracking a larger asteroid which they predicted would collide with the Earth’s atmosphere. The larger asteroid did indeed appear about 16 hours later but the more destructive asteroid that appeared over Chelyabinsk went entirely undetected.

“As Nibiru approaches, more asteroids will appear,” Ovadia said to Breaking Israel News. “Nibiru is described in Jewish sources as a star, not as an asteroid. But as it approaches, it pushes asteroids ahead of it like a ship pushes water in front of it.”

Ovadiah noted that the approach of Nibiru is the source of the recent wave of NEO’s as well as a recent wave of earthquakes that hit southern California. Over the two days, there were more than 65 quakes in Ventura, most of them likely too small to be felt by people other than those who were directly above the epicenter. Most disturbing were two on Friday that measured over 3.5 in magnitude.

Residents of southern California live with the knowledge that they live on a seismically active region and a catastrophic quake, though impossible to predict, is inevitable. The US Geological Survey reported that the southern San Andreas Fault has typically seen large earthquakes every 150 years. The last large earthquake there occurred in 1857 so the southern segment of the fault “is considered a likely location for an earthquake” in the coming years. The same report noted that a major 7.9-magnitude quake hit San Francisco in 1906, meaning there’s a slightly lower chance of a major earthquake happening in the northern part of the state. The USGS predicted that there is a 50 percent chance of an earthquake of 7+ magnitude occurring in the Los Angeles area in the next 30 years and a 31 percent chance of one that’s 7.5+ in magnitude.

Though the earthquakes in California and the asteroids seem as distant from each other as the heavens and the earth, Ovadia explained that both had the same source.

“Earthquakes and volcanoes are on the increase but rather than look for the cause under the earth, scientists should also be looking to the stars,” Ovadia said. “Nibiru is huge, much larger than any asteroid, and as it approaches, its presence will affect a gravitational pull on the earth, bringing about earthquakes, volcanoes, and even changes in the weather.”

Ovadia noted that this connection between asteroids and earthquakes, what he calls a “celestial shake and bake”, is hinted at by the Prophet Joel.

Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke. Joel 3:3

Ovadia, an observant Jew, noted that despite its catastrophic consequences, the appearance of Nibiru should be welcome as the harbinger of the Messiah. This is bases in the Bible which contains a prophecy of a star signaling the arrival of the Jewish Messiah.

I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not nigh; there shall step forth a star out of Yakov, and a scepter shall rise out of Yisrael, and shall smite through the corners of Moab, and break down all the sons of Seth. Numbers 24:17

“Jewish sources say that this astrological phenomenon is a necessary part of the geula (redemption),” Ovadia said. He explained that if the star does not appear, then any claim that the Messiah has arrived will be rejected by Judaism. He pointed to an example: 400 years ago, Rabbi Yaakov Sasportes used the absence of a new star as an argument against Shabbetai Tzvi, a Jew who falsely claimed to be the Messiah.

The Zohar, the foundational work of Jewish mysticism, predicted the appearance of a star with seven ‘stars’ orbiting it.

After forty days, when the pillar rises from earth to heaven in the eyes of the whole world and the Messiah has appeared, a star will rise up on the east, blazing in all colors, and seven other stars will surround that star. And they will wage war on it.

In any case, Ovadia predicts that the current wave of asteroids and earthquakes cannot be Nibiru.

“The sources say that Nibiru will arrive either in Purim of Passover. Hannukah is a time of miracles for the good of Israel.”