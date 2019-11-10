Oldest Hebrew Bible in the World Now on Display near White House [Watch]

This is the Teaching that Moshe set before the Israelites Deuteronomy 4:44 (The Israel Bible™)

The oldest Hebrew Bible in the world has been unveiled to the public for the first time in 1,000 years last week. The exhibit which is being hosted by the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C, began on November 7. The Bible features the five books of Moses in Hebrew.

According to the museum’s website, the manuscript is “among the earliest, most complete, and most important Hebrew Bible manuscripts in the United States.”

The site also noted that very few people have actually seen the manuscript in person and are inviting gusets to “discover the awe-inspiring work of the Masoretes by exploring this rare manuscript.” The museum is calling the Bible ‘the Washington Pentateuch.’

The museum live-streamed it’s unveiling on Facebook as seen below:

The Bible is a version of the old testament exclusively and is written in its original language – Hebrew. The manuscript includes all five books of Moses including Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.