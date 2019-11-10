New Campaign Calls Abortion “Act of Love and Healing”

“Ah, Those who call evil good And good evil; Who present darkness as light And light as darkness; Who present bitter as sweet And sweet as bitter!” Isaiah 5:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) launched a new campaign this month presenting abortion as “an act of love. An act of compassion. An act of healing. An act of selflessness.”

What is abortion actually? It’s compassion. It’s healing. It’s selfless. It’s love – and so much more. We’re taking back the conversation on what abortion actually is about. Learn more at https://t.co/DowKX08OrN pic.twitter.com/ysEece5TZI — National Women’s Law Center (@nwlc) November 4, 2019



The campaign, dubbed “Abortion Actually”, makes the following claim:

Abortion – and the people who have them – have been called a lot of things. But what is abortion actually? An act of love. An act of compassion. An act of healing. An act of selflessness. Abortion actually is something 1 in 4 people will experience in their lifetimes. It’s health care. It’s freedom. Abortion actually can be emotional – or not. It’s a personal decision. A family decision. A you-know-your-body-and-your-life-the-best decision. If you’ve had an abortion, you’re the only one who can speak to what abortion actually felt like to you – and that’s how it should be. It’s time to reframe the conversation on what abortion actually is about. What is abortion actually to you?

If you believe that abortion is at its core, an act of love, compassion, healing, and selflessness – please join our campaign today.

Yumhee Park, Senior Manager of Campaign and Digital Strategies, cited the campaign in a post on the website, adding that “at its core, access to abortion actually is about taking care of ourselves, our communities, and the people we love.”

The NWLC campaign seeks to keep abortion available with an initial investment of $350,000 to 11 pro-abortion groups across the U.S.

Dr. Eli Schussheim, a highly regarded Israeli surgeon who is the director of EFRAT-C.R.I.B, reacted to the new campaign from a Biblical perspective.

Ah, Those who call evil good And good evil; Who present darkness as light And light as darkness; Who present bitter as sweet And sweet as bitter!Ah, Those who are so wise— In their own opinion; So clever— In their own judgment! Isaiah 5:20-21

“Abortion has legal and moral ramifications but is, essentially and most importantly, a medical procedure,” Dr. Shussheim said. “It seems odd that a legal organization would express an opinion about a medical procedure. What are they basing their opinion on?”

Dr. Schussheim noted that he has been advising women about abortions for 47 years.

“I object to abortion as a doctor and the pregnant woman is my patient, not the fetus. I am a doctor and have treated approximately 76,000 women that all claimed to have economic or family reasons to have an abortion,” Dr. Schussheim said. “Not a single one has expressed regret at her decision to have a baby. On the other hand, unlike other surgical procedures, abortion does not leave a physical scar but always leaves a scar on the psyche. From a medical standpoint, abortion, as this organization describes it, is horrible for women. No credible medical source recommends abortion as the default preferred treatment for a pregnant woman.”