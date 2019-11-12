In Response to Rocket Fire, Pro-Israel Group Launches Campaign: “The Nation Demands Victory”

O Hashem, redeem Yisrael from all its distress. (Psalm 25:22)

In response to the recent escalation in southern Israel, the pro-Israel organization Im Tirtzu has launched a new campaign calling for victory over Hamas.

The campaign, titled “The People Demand Victory,” is calling to restore quiet to the south by greenlighting IDF operations that would lead to the complete defeat of Hamas and all other terror organizations in Gaza.

This morning (Tuesday), Im Tirtzu began uploading dozens of videos and photos to its over quarter-million followers on social media calling for victory.

The group’s activists were seen hanging signs throughout the country titled, “Bibi – Give Us The Order!” and the organization’s college branches have begun collecting food and clothing for IDF soldiers.

“The time has come for Israel to achieve victory over Hamas and all the terror organizations in Gaza,” said Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg.

“Peace is made with defeated enemies, and that’s the only way to restore quiet to the south. Today’s assassination of a senior Gazan terrorist was a step in the right direction, and now we need to take the next step and defeat the terror in Gaza once and for all.”

Sderot resident Dov Trachtman expressed support for the campaign: “The primary function of the state is to provide security for its residents. This starts with defeating the terror groups in Gaza and restoring quiet to the south.”

Ariel Livne, also a resident of Sderot, said that the current situation is unbearable and there is no choice but victory.

“There is no other option but to launch a wide-scale operation in Gaza that will crush Hamas. That is the function of the army – to protect the citizens – and the IDF has our full backing. We cannot go on living like this.”