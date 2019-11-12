Sec. of State Tried to Undermine Trump with Apocalyptic Scenario of Jerusalem Embassy Move

In that day I will all but annihilate all the nations that came up against Yerushalayim Zechariah 12:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley alleges in her soon-to-be-released memoir that two top Trump staffers “tried to undermine the president” by convincing her to work with them to counter some of the president’s policies including moving the embassy to Jerusalem, which they claimed would make “the sky fall.”

In an interview with NPR, Haley said that then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told her they were trying to “save the country.”

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote in her book. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing. … Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president’s decisions was because, if he didn’t, people would die.”

Haley was shocked at their request, noting that the embassy was successfully moved to Israel’s capital and “the sky is still up there.”

“Instead of saying that to me, they should’ve been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan,” Haley wrote. “It should’ve been, ‘Go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing.’ But to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive.”

Other presidential policies the two staffers tried to sidetrack were Trump’s decisions to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal and the Paris climate agreement.

In the interview with NPR, Haley commented on the current impeachment proceedings In her signature even-handed manner, she had a mild criticism for her former boss but a scathing critique of the Democrats.

“It is not a good practice for us ever to ask a foreign country to investigate an American,” Haley said, referring to Trump’s request that the Ukranian government investigates claims of corruption perpetrated by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t see it as impeachable,” Haley added, noting that there was no, “smoking gun.”

In the interview, she said it’s “arrogant” of Congress to attempt to impeach Trump before an election year.

“Did the Ukrainians call for an investigation? No,” Haley said. “Did the president hold up aid? He released it as he should.”

“The American people should decide what they think is right and wrong. For Congress or [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer to sit there and say they are going to decide this for the American people is just wrong.”

“With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit and Grace” will be released on Tuesday.

