Miracles in the Streets: God Protects Israel From Over 150 Gazan Rockets [WATCH]

“See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps!” Psalms 121:4 (The Israel Bible™)

At least 150 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel from Gaza on Tuesday morning. Schools were closed and mass transportation was shut down. The IDF set in place a prohibition against gatherings of more than 100 people. This was the first time such restrictions had been enacted since the 2014 Gaza War.

Here’s one clear miracle from God: With hundreds of cars on a busy road, a rocket launched from Gaza lands right in the middle of them…hitting a construction dumpster that happened to be blocking that same road avoiding all the vehicular traffic – A one in a million chance! (See the video below)



Below is a rocket that struck a home in the southern town of Netivot, causing damage to the building but no injuries.



United Hatzalah reported that three people were injured when a rocket landed near some cars on an access road between Gan Yavneh to Ashdod. Two men who were in their vehicle when the rocket landed suffered light injuries from shrapnel. One woman suffered shell shock. Earlier in the day, United Hatzalah volunteers performed a successful CPR on an 8-year-old girl who fell unconscious after an air raid siren sounded in Holon. Another ten people were treated for light injuries sustained while running to get into protective shelters. United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been active in treating people for shock and emotional stress in various locations across the Gaza periphery.

#Israeli Bus driver captures on film moment a rocket from #Gaza hits a busy intersection in southern Israel. @IDF says more than 50 rockets fired on central/southern Israrl@after Israel assassinated senior PIJ leader in Gaza…. pic.twitter.com/afypvFb7b2 — Ruth Marks Eglash (@reglash) November 12, 2019

A rocket struck Route 4 highway near the Gan Yavne Junction, lightly injuring the 35-year-old man and causing significant damage to the road and several cars.



A rocket struck a home in the southern town of Netivot, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

WATCH: Israel’s Iron Dome in action as it intercepts rockets above central Israel. Approx. 20 out of the 50 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad from #Gaza at Israeli civilians have been intercepted. pic.twitter.com/qy8uBMc4dL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2019

An IDF drone successfully attacked two Palestinians who were launching a rocket from Gaza, killing one and injuring the other.

