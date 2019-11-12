Assassination of Terrorist Mastermind Foretold in Torah

On that day Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying, “To your offspring I assign this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the river Euphrates: Genesis 15:18 (The Israel Bible™)

On Monday night, the IDF succeeded in eliminating Baha Abu Al-Ata, one of the most powerful leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in an airstrike deep inside Gaza. The Palestinians responded by raining down over 160 rockets and mortars on Israel with deadly projectiles striking civilian targets as far as Tel Aviv. Miraculously, no one was seriously wounded in the attack.

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, an expert in Jewish mysticism who blogs in Hebrew under the title ‘Sod Chashmal,’ emphasized that the incident was clearly connected to Israel’s covenant with God.

“It is clear we are in the days before the final redemption and everything should be understood in that context,” Rabbi Fish told Breaking Israel News as a preface to his statements. He noted the Biblical source for the terrorist’s name appeared in Abraham’s Covenant of the Parts from the Torah portion that was read just three days ago.

When the sun set and it was very dark, there appeared a smoking oven, and a flaming torch which passed between those pieces. Genesis 15:17

“The word for darkness is עֲלָטָה (Alata),” Rabbi Fish said. “This a clear reference to the terrorist, who personified darkness. The flaming torch is a reference to the rockets the terrorist was so fond of shooting at Israel. But even his own darkness and the evil rockets cannot stop the final redemption closer. That is God’s message in the covenant: that inside the darkness there is a great light.”

“In this covenant, God tells Abraham that his children, the Jews, will be as countless as the stars, that they will inherit the land, and that Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) will exact judgment on the nation that oppresses the Children of Israel,” Rabbi Fish said. “This will all happen in the final redemption, just as it did in the Bible.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prominent Torah scholar who writes extensively about the end-of-days, emphasized that by attacking Israel, the Arabs are fulfilling their Biblical role.

“All of human history is the same script being played out on different pages,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “There are three principal negative characters in the end-of-days: Edom, Ishmael, and the Erev Rav (mixed multitude). Everyone in the end of days, that is to say in our times, who opposes Israel, that is to say anyone who opposes God, belongs to one of those groups. This division actually has it roots even further back in the Bible with the sons of Noah: Shem, Ham, and Japheth. Gog comes from Japeth or Edom. Shem is the Children of Israel, Japeth becomes Greece and Rome which is Edom, and Ham is Ishmael or Islam.”

“The mixed multitude can be difficult to identify because it is basically an infection in Israel that can be traced back to the Exodus. Their message was that the Exodus they had just seen was not due to God. Today, the mixed multitude does the same thing, claiming that Israel is Palestine. They can wear Jewish clothes and have Jewish parents but they fight against Judaism and the Torah. They exist to unite Ishmael and Edom against Israel.”

“Yishmael’s name means ‘God will listen.’ The entire purpose of Ishmael is to get Israel to pray. That is their power. They pray five times a day; more even than the Jews. They want to have a monopoly on prayer in all of the holy sites, even if they are holy to other religions. It would be great if the Jews thought that our prayers on the Temple Mount were as powerful as the Muslims seem to think they are.”

“But Jews are stiff-necked and we don’t pray until the situation gets really bad and threatening. Like when hundreds of rockets are flying through the air towards Israel. The Palestinians didn’t really pose a threat or do any damage but they made a lot of Jews pray very hard.”

“We are clearly in the final days before redemption but you would never know from the way most people are acting. We should be praying like crazy. But when it comes to the redemption, either you are ready or your not. Since this is the end-of-days, Ishmael is working very hard just to get us to pray.”