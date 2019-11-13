Gaza: IDF Continues Assassinations, 3 Top Terrorists Killed, Reserve Units Activated

By David Sidman

Proclaim this among the nations: Prepare for battle! Arouse the warriors, Let all the fighters come and draw near! Joel 4:9 (The Israel Bible™)

After a barrage of rockets hit Israel on Tuesday following the IDF’s assasination of Islamic Jihad terrorist leader Abu Ala-Ata, Palestinian Islamic Jihad has also confirmed the death of a central brigade commander Khaled Farraj by an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Nidal al-Amoudy division of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades released a statement confirming the death of three of their terrorists who belong to a rocket unit. They were killed by an IDF airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip earlier Tuesday evening while they were on motorcycles planning to launch rockets into Israel.

Sources in Gaza are reporting the total death toll at 12 as of 9:00 AM Israel time as Israel continues to pound Hamas positions from the air.

A total of 220 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza in less than 48 hours.