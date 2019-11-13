Rocket Attacks in Israel: Injury Update

Heal me, Hashem, and let me be healed Jeremiah 17:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Since yesterday at 05:00 and as of 10:30 today, MDA EMTs and Paramedics have treated 51 people, all of whom we’re lightly wounded. Amongst the wounded were 2 men ages 30 and 55 who were injured by shrapnel in the Beer Tuvia Regional Council, another 24 who were injured on their way to the shelters and 25 with stress symptoms.

In addition, yesterday at 08:04 while sirens were blaring in Central Israel, a call was received at MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center for an 8 year old girl who collapsed in Holon. MDA EMTs and Paramedics who were called to the scene provided lifesaving treatment including CPR until her pulse returned. The girl was evacuated in severe and stable condition to Wolfson Medical Center.

As of Wednesday morning, her condition is still severe and doctors at the hospital continue to fight for her life

MDA teams remain on high alert and are in continuous contact with security forces. As part of MDA’s preperations, 30 ambulances were placed in service from the emergency storage to reinforce teams in the Southern and Central Regions of the country.

MDA calls on the public to obey the Home Front Command’s life saving guidelines. For any and all medical emergencies call MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center or via the “MyMDA” application which allows the user to alert MDA at the touch of a button and automatically transmits their location.

MDA Director General, Eli Bin: “MDA is prepared throughout the country for all possible scenarios. I urge every resident of the State of Israel to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions and the public can help us save lives. For any and all medical emergencies call MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center or via the “MyMDA” application which allows the user to alert MDA at the touch of a button and automatically transmits their location.”