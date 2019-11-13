Amidst Rockets, Passengers Miraculously Get off Bus Moments Before it Exploded

On Tuesday, a female seminary was supposed to go to the Negev dessert for a field trip but it was canceled due to the rockets. Instead they went to hike in Masada. Thank Hashem 1,000,000 times everyone is safe!

As soon as all the seminary girls were off the bus and in a safe distance, the bus exploded and was completely engulfed in flames.

In just a few minutes, nothing was left of the bus besides a smoldering frame.

While travelling, the girls say they suddenly heard a loud “popping noise”, followed by the smell of fire and smoke in the back of the bus. The bus driver got out to check, and told everyone to immediately exit the bus.