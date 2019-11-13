Trump Hints at Becoming King of Israel

I will make them a single nation in the land, on the hills of Yisrael, and one king shall be king of them all. Never again shall they be two nations, and never again shall they be divided into two kingdoms.” Ezekiel 37:22 (The Israel Bible™)

At a super donor event, Being blessed by Jews as a King, Trump suggested he may take on a new role: Prime Minister of Israel.

President Trump took time from his busy schedule to attend an Orthodox Jewish fundraising event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Manhattan on Tuesday evening. Four hundred people participated in the event which raised $4 million for his America First Action SuperPAC. The invitation said the event was intended to “show appreciation” to Trump, as “never before have Jews, here and in Israel, had such a loyal friend and supporter in the White House.”

To honor the occasion, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Jacobson recited the blessing said upon seeing a non-Jewish ruler.

ברוך אתה ה’ אלוקינו מלך העולם שחלק מכבודו לבשר ודם Blessed art Thou, O L-rd our G-d, King of the Universe, that you have shared part of your love and glory and compassion with a human being who maintains the honor of every innocent person and every Jew forever.”

Trump appeared to be impressed at the ritual focused on his honor, saying, “I like this guy.”

The crowd responded with an enthusiastic “Amen” and chants of “Four more years.”

Trump opened his speech by noting that he has worked very hard for Israel, suggesting that if the Democrats succeed in their impeachment efforts, his popularity in Israel might open up new directions for his political career.

“I think I have an approval rating of 98 percent in Israel,” Trump said. “If anything happens here, I’m taking a trip over to Israel. I’ll be prime minister.”

Trump lamented the current electoral impasse in Israel, noting, “We have different kinds of fights but at least we know who the boss is.”

I gave you in Jerusalem the embassy and that was a big deal. Every president promised it and I understand now why they didn’t do it…That’s been going on for decades. When I to office, the pressure that was put on me to not do it was incredible.”

Trump described being contacted by world leaders, especially from “kings of countries that were slightly different.”

“I don’t like saying ‘no’ so I didn’t take the calls,” Trump said, relating how he instructed his aides. “Just tell them I’ll call them back. And then we did it. It’s done.”

“But we have to protect and we have to watch,” Trump warned. The president proudly noted his Jewish grandchildren and called in his Orthodox son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, for a brief wave.

Trump discussed his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He also emphasized the importance of canceling the Iran deal. He described the strong economy and the “witch hunt” impeachment investigation” which he said was the ploy used by the Democrats to replace the Russia collusion “hoax.”

Mark Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, told Breaking Israel News, noted that Trump felt at home in front of the Jewish crowd.

“Trump was clearly in great form, showing his classic sense of humor,” Zell told Breaking Israel News. “Last night’s event was just one more example of how Donald Trump has expressed his love for the State of Israel and the people of Israel while keeping in mind that his only principal concern is the interests of the U.S. and the American people.”

“His opponents falsely accuse him of anti-Semitism and racism despite these examples. He is one of the best presidents we have had in the past 50 years. When Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem, it was a huge gesture of friendship with Israel but it was primarily for the American people. The Jerusalem Embassy Act became law in 1995, passing with a large bipartisan majority. It was the will of the American people yet no president allowed it to become a reality until Donald Trump came along. He was the first president that abided by the law, as per the will of the American people.”

Zell campaigned for Trump in 2016, pulling in the votes of the many U.S. citizens in Israel which some estimates place as high as half a million. Zell is optimistic about Trump’s chances of incumbency in the upcoming election and is already laying the groundwork for a Trump campaign in 2020.

Zell’s prediction seems well-founded. An article in CNBC reported that at this early stage of campaigning for the 2020 national presidential elections, the Republicans are well ahead of their Democrat rivals.

“America First has brought in $8.9 million and has $10 million on hand, including money carried over from the 2018 election cycle, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive politics. Democrats, on the other hand, are busy spending resources against each other in the primary and haven’t come close to Trump’s fundraising success.”