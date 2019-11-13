Hamas Tried to Ruin her Wedding, a Few Righteous Israelis Wouldn’t Let Them

I greatly rejoice in Hashem, My whole being exults in my God. For He has clothed me with garments of triumph, Wrapped me in a robe of victory, Like a bridegroom adorned with a turban, Like a bride bedecked with her finery. Isaiah 61:10 (The Israel Bible™)

During Hamas’s rocket campaign on Tuesday, both schools and businesses were closed down for public safety reasons. Among those businesses were wedding halls.

This is why a woman who was set to get married on Tuesday night, called into an Israeli radio station in tears as the hall that they booked was ordered to be closed down by the home-front command.

After hearing her pleas, another couple who was set to get married that same night but north of Tel Aviv invited all other couples in similar situations to their wedding to host a joint wedding. The pair, Yaniv and Moran, told channel 12: “We would like to see couples marry alongside us..we want to have fun and have an unique wedding. The couples who will come from the south do not have to even bring anything – just themselves and family.”

Eitan Sapir, the owner of the wedding hall reported that other couples have approached him regarding joining Yaniv and Moran’s wedding.

“A couple who plans on getting married in their shelter called me because the guests don’t want to go to the wedding,” he told Channel 12. “I convinced them to get married in my wedding hall on us, without paying anything. We want them to be happy and not have to cancel their wedding. We are prepared to do anything for the people of the south.”

Sapir ensured that any “wedding crashers” would be accommodated at his hall and “show how united” Israel is at this trying time.