Report: Jordan Foils Plot Against Israeli and US diplomats, Soldiers

Jordan foiled a terrorist plot to attack Israeli and U.S. diplomats along with U.S. soldiers at a military base in the south of the country, Jordanian state-owned media reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The two suspects had planned to drive vehicles into the Americans and Israelis and also attack with guns and knives, according to Jordan’s al-Rai daily. The suspects are to stand trial in the country’s state security court, according to the report.

Last year, Jordan thwarted a planned Islamic State attack on security installations, shopping malls and religious figures, Reuters noted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday marked 25 years since the signing of the Israel-Jordan peace treaty.

“We have an outstanding interest in keeping the peace agreement due to the fact that we have our longest border with Jordan and given the short distance from the border to the Mediterranean Sea,” he said at a Knesset conference marking the anniversary.

“The importance of stability in Jordan, like the importance of the stability in Egypt and the stability of the peace agreements … is in our clear interest,” said Netanyahu.

Israel and Jordan maintain discreet intelligence and security cooperation.