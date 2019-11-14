“Hashem said to Noach, “I have decided to put an end to all flesh, for the earth is filled with lawlessness because of them: I am about to destroy them with the earth.” GENESIS 6:13 (The Israel Bible™)

According to one opinion in the Talmud (Zevachim 113b), the effects of the flood were less severe in the Land of Israel. Why did Hashem choose to spare this particular land? Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of the Chabad Hasidic dynasty in eighteenth century Russia, concludes that the purpose of the flood was to purify the world of its corruption. The flood, then, served as a kind of mikveh, a ritual bath, to bring about a process of purification. However, since Eretz Yisrael is intrinsically pure, it is impossible to corrupt and, therefore, did not need this type of purification. In fact, whenever the Torah discusses sins that can cause exile, it says that the land will purge itself of the sinners. Eretz Yisrael cannot be corrupted and does not tolerate impurity on its soil.