Arrest Made in New Wave of Anti-Semitic Attacks in Brooklyn

“You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your countrymen. Love your fellow as yourself: I am Hashem.” Leviticus 19:18 (The Israel Bible™)

An arrest was made on Wednesday night in a case of egg-throwing attacks on Jews in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mohib Hoque, 18, was apprehended and charged with three hate crimes for being part of a group of teens that threw eggs at a 50-year-old woman on Saturday, also the Jewish Sabbath, in the Borough Park neighborhood. She was hit in the back.

Later, the group hit a man with an egg.

He then threw eggs at Congregation Bnei Torah Sanz between the neighborhoods of Flatbush and Borough Park as worshippers were leaving.

There were no injuries in the incidents, according to police.

The incidents exemplify the spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes in Brooklyn in recent months. A report in JTA in October sited the New York Police Department as recording 311 total hate crimes through September, as opposed to 250 reported through the same period in 2018, according to Deputy Inspector Mark Molinari, who heads the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force. Molinari said 52 percent of the reported hate crimes, or 163, have targeted Jews. Over the same period last year, the NYPD reported 108 anti-Semitic hate crimes. Sixty-nine – or 37 percent – of 2018’s anti-Jewish hate crime reports resulted in an arrest. Forty of the alleged perpetrators were white, 25 were black, two were Hispanic and two were Asian.