Islamic Terrorist Organization Aims to Install 30 Members of Congress

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), recently hosted its 25th Annual Gala in Washington, D.C. During the event, the organization’s co-founder and executive director, Nihad Awad told the crowd: “So I’m telling you tonight we are going to work in the next years, Inshallah (God willing], to elect at least 30 Muslims in the Congress”.. CAIR is listed as a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates as well as other Muslim Brotherhood organizations.

Below is the full context of Awad’s statement:

“A strong CAIR equals a strong community. A strong community will produce a strong and confident and successful Muslim … “So I’m telling you tonight we are going to work in the next years, inshallah (God willing], to elect at least 30 Muslims in the Congress. This number is equivalent to our size and our potential as American Muslims. Including at least two [U.S.] senator Muslims.”

Awad also envisions Muslim Federal judges and a Muslim Supreme Court Justice. He also called on the younger generation of Muslims to penetrate and showbusiness saying: “study the fields of communications, law, film making. Yes, we need our own Hollywood production studio.”

The organization’s original founder, Omar M. Ahmad was slightly more succinct in his ambitions telling a crowd in California back in 1998: “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant.”

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar spoke at a fundraising event for CAIR back in March. That was when she famously categorized the 9-11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something”.