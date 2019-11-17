Mass Protests Erupt Throughout Iran, Central Bank Burned Down (Watch)

Men of Persia, Lud, and Put Were in your army, Your fighting men; They hung shields and helmets in your midst, They lent splendor to you Ezekiel 27:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Following the rise in fuel prices, mass civil unrest has broken out throughout Iran. The Ayatollah supported a decision to increase the cost of gasoline by at least 50%. Khamenei appeared to be blaming foreign enemies for what he described as “sabotage” and called those setting public property on fire “thieves”. Meanwhile, Protestors have burned down Iran’s Central Bank.

In the tweet below, protestors can be heard chanting “death to the dictator”.

People of conscience should help Iranians take their country back. https://t.co/hDIXgKkDh8 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) November 16, 2019

The Ayatollah blamed his decision to increase gas prices on “expert opinion” and should, therefore, enjoy backing. The hike was an effort to compensate for the renewed US sanctions placed on the regime.

Even snowy weather doesn’t seem to stop the protestors from shutting down major highways.

Entire highways were shut down in Iran today. By people turning off their cars as part of the rapidly growing protest movement. pic.twitter.com/2bNQGpfiJ0 — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the regime has blocked the country from the internet however some Iranians have managed to record footage of the protests and share it on social media.

I’m receiving more footage from #IranProtests by the minute. People in Shahriyar (Tehran Province) have set fire to the statue of Khomeini, founder of Islamic Republic. Women are leading the protests. Anti-regime protests have entered their second day in Iran pic.twitter.com/ZU28MiLImT — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 16, 2019

One person was killed by police during one of the many clashes between protestors and Iranian security forces. Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV on Saturday that security forces “have so far shown restraint” but will act to restore calm if the demonstrators “damaged public properties”.

Appearing tired of the Islamic Republic’s anti-Israel rhetoric, protestors can be seen chanting:”We have no money or fuel, to hell with Palestine.”

“We have no money or fuel, to hell with Palestine.” Anti regime protests in Islamshahr, #Iran. pic.twitter.com/DS4PfThifs — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) November 16, 2019

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad reports that people in Shahriyar (Tehran Province) have “set fire to the statue of Khomeini, founder of Islamic Republic” and that “women are leading the protests” as anti-regime protests enter their second day in Iran.

According to other reports, four other people were killed in the city of Hamra, which is just south of the Ahvaz province. Fatalities were reported in the capital, Tehran while 13 protestors are reported to have been injured.

دفاع جانانه هم‌میهنان در مقابل نیروهای حکومتی و غیر مردمی فلکه کاخ گرگان امروز 8/25 هم‌میهنان گرامی در صورت حمله نیروهای حکومتی و غیر مردمی به تجمعات از هر ابزاری برای دفاع از خود میتوانند استفاده کنند.#Iran#اعتراضات_سراسری#ایران pic.twitter.com/H7z0A2fitU — منیژه ⁦✨ (@manijehBehrami_) November 16, 2019

Last week, Breaking Israel News reported on mass civil unrest in Lebanon, also stemming from tax increases. Lebanon is controlled by Hezbollah, who is a proxy of the Iranian regime. Protests are also taking place in adjacent Iraq with many in Iran showing solidarity with the people they once considered enemies.