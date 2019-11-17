Sanders Blames White Supremacists for Black People Attacking Jews

Because you would not serve Hashem your God in joy and gladness over the abundance of everything,you shall have to serve—in hunger and thirst, naked and lacking everything—the enemies whom Hashem will let loose against you. He will put an iron yoke upon your neck until He has wiped you out. Deuteronomy 28:47-48 (The Israel Bible™)

Known for associating himself with some of the most virulent anti-Semitic Jihadists like Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar, Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders now claims that increased antisemitic attacks in New York City are due to a “narrow vision of a whites-only America.” There’s just one problem – the attacks on Jews in New York City are being overwhelmingly perpetrated by black people.

Completely ignoring this fact, Sanders wrote in an essay in Jewish Currents:

The New York Police Department reported in September that antisemitic hate crimes in New York City have risen by more than 63% in 2019 and make up more than half of all reported hate crimes. Just last week, on November 4th, we learned that federal authorities had arrested a man in Colorado they believe was involved in a plot to bomb one of the state’s oldest synagogues. This wave of violence is the result of a dangerous political ideology that targets Jews and anyone who does not fit a narrow vision of a whites-only America.

Even left-wing NYT columnist Bari Weiss admitted to NPR that the attacks in New York didn’t come from White Supremacists. When asked about the source of the attacks, Weiss responds saying: “it seems to be happening often from people who live in the neighborhood. We don’t know that much about the perpetrators. What we do know is that people that live in Crown Heights don’t tend to be white supremacists.” Weiss then hinted that it is black people who are responsible for anti-Semitic attacks in New York City saying “And to judge from the footage of many of these attacks, at least some of the perpetrators seem to be young black men or teenagers.”

The Vermont senator didn’t stop there. He then conflated white supremacy with anti-gay sentiment and chauvinists saying:

The antisemites who marched in Charlottesville don’t just hate Jews. They hate the idea of multiracial democracy. They hate the idea of political equality. They hate immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ people, women, and anyone else who stands in the way of a whites-only America.

Sanders also tried to conflate Israel, who was created as a historic homeland to the Jews, to the creation of “Palestine”, who was created to destroy that very country since its inception saying” “the struggle against antisemitism is also the struggle for Palestinian freedom”.