Adhering to BDS Ideals: Toronto University Votes to Starve Jewish Students

any animal that has true hoofs, with clefts through the hoofs, and that chews the cud—such you may eat. Leviticus 11:3 (The Israel Bible™)

The University of Toronto Student Union for Graduates has refused to back a campaign by the university’s Hillel (Jewish campus organization) to allow Kosher food on its campus calling the move “pro-Israel”.

The Graduate Student Union informed a Jewish student who requested backing for its kosher food campaign would violate the “will of the membership.” Hillel responded saying that the Student Union’s decision was discriminatory reports Arutz 7.

The student was representing the University’s Hillel’s campaign entitled the ‘Kosher Forward’ campaign.

Kosher is the dietary laws that orthodox Jews adhere to. Jewish people are not allowed to eat non-kosher food and therefore, violating those laws is considered a sin in Judaism.

This means that observant Jews at the government sanctioned university will not be able to eat on the campus.

The Graduate Student Union voted to support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, (BDS) movement against Israel back in 2012.

“Hillel strongly condemns this type of rhetoric, which associates support of the state of Israel with a campaign to make the campus more accessible for Jewish students,” the statement read.

“This inability to separate Jewish individuals from the Israeli government’s actions is, indeed, a form of anti-Semitism,” the statement added.

Bnai Brith Canada responded to the decision with a call to action saying: “Understandably, we are receiving a lot of feedback from people who are rightfully outraged by our recent story of unreasonable bias shown by the UTSGU.”

The Jewish organization then goes on to suggest a letter-writing campaign to the university officials: