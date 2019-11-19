Jordan, EU, Bernie Sanders Triggered by Trump’s Acknowledgement of West Bank Settlements as Legal

They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah. (Psalm 57:6)

Jordan, whose Waqf mercenaries act as custodians in the Temple Mount slammed the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jewish Presence in Judea and Samaria as legal under international law.

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, blasted the White House’s decision, claiming that settlements “kill the two-state solution”, the most widely accepted blueprint for Middle East peace. “Entrenching the occupation and its injustice, and violating the resolutions of international legitimacy will not achieve peace, and will not guarantee security and stability,” he said in a statement, according to state media. “Nothing changes the illegal reality of settlements that the international community is unanimous in condemning,” Safadi added.

Democratic 2020 Presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders accused Trump of “isolating” the US with his most recent statement. Sanders tweeted on Monday: “Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal. This is clear from international law and multiple United Nations resolutions. Once again, Mr. Trump is isolating the United States and undermining diplomacy by pandering to his extremist base.”

Meanwhile, the European Union didn’t take too kindly to Pompeo’s historic statement either. The EU’s vice-president Federica Mogherini contradicted Pompeo’s conclusion stating: