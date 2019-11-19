Anti-Israel Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Under Investigation for Federal Crime

Freshmen Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D, MI) is being investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) after allegedly using campaign funds for personal use in an illegal manner. Campaign finance violations are a federal crime punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The OCE launched the investigation against Tlaib “because there is a substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.”

In its complaint against Tlaib, the OCE’s report does note that federal regulations do indeed allow a candidate to receive wages from campaign funds so long as they comply with a specific set of conditions. Tlaib claims that she has complied with those conditions, “however, several documents provided to the OCE by Rep. Tlaib suggest otherwise,” the OCE report states.

Tlaib, her treasurer, campaign manager, and campaign staffer – have refused to cooperate with the OCE investigation filed against her.

Since taking office, Tlaib has been an outspoken opponent of Israel. Folowing her inaguration speech where she said that she’s going to impeach Trump calling him a “mother f—er”, Tlaib’s family was caught praising terrorists. She sparked controversy when she saif in a radio interview that the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling“.

Tlaib also planned a tour to Israel as a platform to give her anti-Israel agenda credibility back in August. She was subsequently banned from Israel for her involvement in BDS activity. And although she and Jerusalem finally agreed on a set of terms and conditions for her visit, Tlaib eventually backed out. She then held a joint press conference with fellow ‘squad’ member Ilhan Omar wher the two proceeded to blast Israel for their war against the jihad in the Middle East.