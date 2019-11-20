Thank You President Donald Trump

The words every supporter of Israel must say today to the president of the United States, Donald Trump is thank you.

President Trump thank you for being the best friend Israel has. Thank you for today recognizing that Judea and Samaria are part of the State of Israel. This, of course is a continuation of Trump’s earlier decisions to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

As Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted, “We are not in a foreign country, this has been our homeland for over 3000 years. The reason why we are called ‘Jews’ is because we came from here, from Judea. It does not prevent negotiations, on the contrary – it promotes peace because it is impossible to build true peace based on lies.”

Israel is a sovereign nation, with the right to determine its own capital and to govern over her own country. Today’s decision was long overdue and simply recognition of facts on the ground.

At the same time, one must also question how Jews who care about the state of Israel can back the Democratic Party, which today is so clearly anti-Israel. From the Iran deal to continually pressuring and condemning Israel, the Democrats are wrong on Israel. When it comes to Israel simply standing with the Republican Party is in the best interests of the Jewish community.

Today all those who care about the state of Israel need to stand up and thank President Trump.