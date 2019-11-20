Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Syria, Defense Minister Warns: “The Rules Have Changed”

Behold, Damascus shall cease to be a city; It shall become a heap of ruins. Isaiah 17:1 (The Israel Bible™)

After rockets fell in Israel’s northern Golan region on Tuesday, Israel retaliated by hitting Iranian and Syrian installations inside Syria early Wednesday morning. The IDF reportedly published a map of the attacks.

IDF publish sites of it’s attack against Iranian Quds Force and Syrian Arab Army targets in #Syria overnight. #Israel pic.twitter.com/wJIMkYQ1kO — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) November 20, 2019

Following the attack, Israel’s new Minister of Defense, Naftali Bennett released a statement warning Iran’s regime that “the rules have changed. Whoever shoots the State of Israel by day – will not sleep at night. Just like last week and so too this week. Our message to Iran’s leaders is simple: You no longer enjoy immunity.”

Referring to their proxies in other countries like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Quds force in Syria, Bennett threatened: “Anywhere you send your tentacles, we will sever them. The IDF will continue to be a shield for the people of Israel” he added.

Although the map released only shows six targets in Syria, the IDF Spokespersons unit claims that they hit “tens of Iranian installations in Syria.” During the raid, the spokesman claimed to have hit anti-aircraft weapon installations, officer quarters of the Syrian army as well as armories. The IDF also claims to have hit Iranian headquarters at the international airport in Damascus. They also hit watchtowers on the Syrian side of the Golan. The IDF also warned that they are currently on standby and are fully prepared for any additional attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Yemenite backed Houthis have also threatened to retaliate against a potential Israeli attack claiming that they have the ability to target sensitive areas within the Jewish state and have proven their capabilities when they attacked Saudi Arabia.