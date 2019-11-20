Amazon Boycotts Pro-Israel Evangelical Group After Southern Poverty Law Center Tells Them To

A shifty man stirs up strife, And a querulous one alienates his friend Proverbs 16:28 (The Israel Bible™)

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) has been removed from the Amazon Smile program which enables Amazon customers to donate a percentage of their purchase to their favorite charity, because of their recent listing as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Supporters of the Evangelical Christian organization which exists to fight antisemitism and defend Israel were shocked when Amazon informed them that they would no longer be able to donate towards PJTN using the platform. An e-mail from Amazon to PJTN confirmed that the SPLC listing was behind the action, which comes as thousands of supporters prepare for their Christmas and Chanukah shopping and is predicted to cost the organization thousands in lost donations.

“I initially thought it comical that Proclaiming Justice to The Nations had been placed on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups alongside the KKK. However, I have now learned that this political witch hunt against those that don’t share SPLC’s extremist liberal views has been adopted as a religious doctrine by Amazon. This could dramatically affect our ability to raise funds and function as a non-profit organization.” Said Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations.

Cardoza-Moore added: “It would appear that PJTN has become a canary in the coal mine to warn what happens when big tech is allowed to create discriminatory policies based on the nefarious listings of political organizations with an axe to grind. If speaking out against the antisemitism of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib has put me on the SPLC list, so be it. However, in a free country that cherishes freedom of expression, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; technology companies like Amazon should not be allowed to blacklist charities in this way. We call on our supporters to increase their support during this difficult time and call on our elected officials to ensure that our voice is not silenced by the alliance of far-left groups and their enablers in Silicon Valley.”

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), a 501c3 non-profit organization was established to educate Christians about their biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel against the rise of global antisemitism. Utilizing powerful film and video presentations, a variety of grassroots rallies, events and speaking engagements to facilitate dialogue between the Christian and Jewish communities in support of the State of Israel and against global genocidal antisemitism. In recent months the organization has led the struggle against BDS in America with a wave of state resolutions and has exposed textbooks used in U.S. schools that are indoctrinating our children with inaccurate historical information, bias and values that do not reflect our nation’s. Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of PJTN is the host of the award-winning Evangelical docu-style program Focus On Israel that reaches a weekly global audience of over 2 billion potential viewers in 200 nations through our 22 global media partners. www.pjtn.org