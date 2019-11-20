Third Round of Elections on Horizon as Netanyahu, Gantz’s Last-Minute Meeting Unfruitful

“You have asked a difficult thing,” he said. “If you see me as I am being taken from you, this will be granted to you; if not, it will not.” (Kings 2 2:10)

A last-minute effort on Tuesday night by Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a unity government agreement ended with no breakthrough.

Following the meeting, which lasted an hour, Gantz said, “Some principles and values can’t be given up,” even if it means the country going to its third election in less than a year.

He noted that despite the lack of progress in talks with Netanyahu, Blue and White will continue to attempt to form a majority government until Gantz’s mandate to do so expires on Wednesday at midnight.

If Gantz is unable to form a government, the country will likely face a third election.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Gantz and Netanyahu last met for direct talks on Oct. 27, a few days after Gantz was tasked by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin with forming a government following Netanyahu’s failure to do so.

Meanwhile the lynchpin, Avigdor Liberman has said that he will not endorse Netanyahu or Gantz.