One Day After Trump Stood with Israel, Impeachment Allegations Turned Against Democrats

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

On Tuesday, Novermber 20, President Donald Trump’s defense secretary Mike Pompeo came out changing a long-standing US attitude regarding Jewish towns in the Judea-Samaria region of Israel, also known as ‘settlements’. Pompeo, who represents the Trump administration deemed them as legal under international law.

Interestingly, that same day, Democrats such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Rashida Tlaib (also under federal investigation) blasted Pompeo’s statement and the administration’s new ultra-pro Israel stance.

But something else happened the following day. On Wednesday, the impeachment hearings against Trump began to fall apart at the seams. Furthermore, the tables turned against Democrat 2020 candidate Joe Biden, who also denounced Trump’s new policy regarding settlements.

It started with a massive indictment coming out of the prosecutor general’s office in the Ukraine. According to the indictment, that is not only against Burisma, the gas company that Joe Biden’s son hunter Biden worked for, but against the corrupt officials in the Ukraine and against the Obama administration reports Zero Hedge. A document was leaked from the Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s office reveal that Hunter Biden and his partners received $16.5 million for their ‘services’ according to Alexander Dubinsky of the ruling Servant of the People party.

Wow.@RepMikeTurner: “Mr. Sondland, let’s be clear: no one on this planet—not Donald Trump, Rudy Guiliani, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo—no one told you aid was tied to political investigations, is that correct.” Gordon Sondland: “That’s correct.” Game over. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 20, 2019

Also on Wednesday, the impeachment hearings were dubbed by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C as “game over” after GOP Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio grilled US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. During the long-anticipated testimony, Sondland admitted that he never heard the president or anyone else in the White House explicitly link Ukrainian aid with the opening of an investigation into former VP and current 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden

Sondland testifies he asked @realDonaldTrump, “What do you want [from Ukraine]?”

Trump reportedly responded: “I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo, just tell Zelensky to do the right thing.” pic.twitter.com/7fuSVHgumR

— BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 20, 2019