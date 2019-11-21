Pope: Jews Living in Judea, Israel is Bad for ‘Regional Stability’

You shall not make for yourself a sculptured image, or any likeness of what is in the heavens above, or on the earth below, or in the waters under the earth. Exodus 20:4 (The Israel Bible™)

After the Trump administration reversed US policy regarding Israeli settlements deeming them legal under international law, the Pope made a vague statement opposing the decision.

A statement released by the Vatican’s Press Office on Wednesday said that calling Jewish cities and towns in Judea-Samaria ‘legal’, “further undermine the Israeli-Palestinian peace process”. Although the Pope didn’t explicitly refer to Trump’s landmark decision on Tuesday, the reference appeared to be obvious as he referred to the “context of recent decisions”.

Pope Francis also said that the decision “undermines already fragile regional stability.”

The full statement is as follows:

“In the context of recent decisions that risk undermining further the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the already fragile regional stability, the Holy See reiterates its position of a two-state solution for two peoples, as the only way to reach a complete solution to this age-old conflict”.

The statement also reiterated the Vatican’s support of “the right of the State of Israel to live in peace and security within the borders recognized by the international community.” However, this statement could be viewed as confusing since Trump’s recent decision means that there is no longer a clear consensus with regard to how the international community views Israel’s borders.

The Vatican’s statement also said that the See “supports the same right that belongs to the Palestinian people, which must be recognized, respected and implemented”.