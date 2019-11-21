“But My covenant I will maintain with Yitzchak, whom Sara shall bear to you at this season next year.” GENESIS 17:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Avraham was chosen to be God’s emissary in this world, to live in the Land of Israel, and to establish a nation with a unique mission. But who would be Avraham’s heir, Ishmael or Yitzchak? This ambiguity is eliminated when Hashem declares that, although a great nation will emerge from Ishmael’s lineage, Yitzchak is the chosen heir to Avraham’s legacy and Eretz Yisrael.