Calls for Netanyahu to Resign After Indictment, He Claims it is a “Coup”

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced the decision on Thursday to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges including bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

“In the prime minister’s affairs I found there was evidence pointing to grievous actions allegedly being committed, which carry a reasonable likelihood of conviction,” Mandelblit said. “For this reason it is my duty by law to indict. It is not a choice. It is an obligation. Thus it is in the case of any citizen, and thus I acted here.”

Netanyahu has rejected the charges, and the move is bound to affect the chaotic political situation, where a third set of elections is looming after neither Netanyahu nor Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz were able to cobble together a coalition. The prime minister is expected not to resign and plans to address the country this evening in Israel.

His political opponents immediately called for him to resign.