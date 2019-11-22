3-D Scans Confirm Noah’s Ark Buried in Turkish Mountains

“So that in the seventh month, on the seventeenth day of the month, the ark came to rest on the mountains of Ararat.” Genesis 8:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The Turkish Andalou news service reported that a film crew led by Cem Sertesen, who spent the past 22 years in search of the ark. Certessen released a documentary about finding the ark in 2017.

His search focused on the Durupınar site, a 150-meter-long formation among the mountains. The site is a large aggregate structure on Mount Tendürek in eastern Turkey about two miles north of the Iranian border at an elevation of about 2,000 meters above sea level. The spot is over 50 miles from the nearest body of water.

Computer engineer and archaeologist Andrew Jones joined with geophysicist John Larsen in using 3D imaging technology to scan under the ground. The images were gathered by sending electric signals underground via cables.

Sertesen confirmed that the images seemed to show a ship.

“These are the actual images of the Noah’s Ark. They are neither fake nor simulation. They show the entire ship buried underground.” Sertesen told The Hurriyet Daily News . “It’s a ship, but it’s too early to call it Noah’s Ark. We have to do a lot of work. This can only be done with the support of universities and the Turkish state.”

If the new discovery is confirmed, it will prove the historical accuracy of the Biblical account of the flood during the time of Noah which describes the final resting spot of the ark as being in the Ararat mountains.

The recent findings will be presented in Sertesen’s new sequel, Noah’s Ark-2.