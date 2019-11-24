If Elected, Elizabeth Warren Vows to Fight Israeli Politicians

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

After it was announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be indicted on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, Democratic 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter vowing to fight corruption both at home and abroad.

After retweeting a CNN statement on the matter, the Massachusetts senator conflated Netanyahu’s accusations with those of US President Donald Trump saying: “Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes, trading government favors, and manipulating a free press. Like his pal Donald Trump, he’ll stop at nothing to enrich himself and stay in power. This blatant corruption has no place in any democracy—I’ll fight it at home and abroad.”

Oddly, at the annual J-Street conference, Warren vowed to fund UNRWA despite the fact that the Jordan-based organization is embroiled in a corruption scandal involving sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation against whistleblowers.

The anti-Netanyahu sentiment comes as no surprise to many after it was reported that she hired anti-Israel group IfNotNow founder Max Berger as her director for progressive partnerships. According to the Canary Mission, Berger either made the decision or was complicit in INN’s decision to partner with the anti-Semitic American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

On February 20, 2013, Berger tweeted : “Confession: I would totally be friends with Hamas.”