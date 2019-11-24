Lot looked about him and saw how well watered was the whole plain of the Yarden, all of it—this was before Hashem had destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah—all the way to Zoar, like the garden of Hashem, like the land of Egypt. GENESIS 13:10 (The Israel Bible™)

After conflict arises between their shepherds, it becomes clear that Avraham and Lot must separate. Lot chooses the fertile, well-watered plain of the Yarden, leaving Canaan, a land with meager water sources of its own, to Avraham. The area that Lot chooses, though lush and bountiful, was filled with cruel and corrupt inhabitants who are ultimately destroyed in Sodom and Gomorrah. Avraham, on the other hand, settles in the holy Land of Israel, where he begins to fulfill his spiritual calling. Though other places can be attractive, when it comes to sanctity and Godliness there is no better place on earth than Eretz Yisrael.